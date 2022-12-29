Throughout December, Industrial Technology teacher Mitch Dinse has been working with his students in the Advance Woodworking class to attempt a first-time project as part of the manufacturing curriculum.
Last week, Dinse’s students took their projects to two elementary schools and built them with the younger kids. Dinse said with this being the first time he and his students have done this project, it went well and he hopes to continue the project for years to come.
“It all started as an idea that I heard from one of the admin staff as something fun to do and we took it and ran with it,” he said. “It was the first time we did this and didn’t really have a clue how it would go or what to do to prepare so it was a learning process for all of us, but it all turned out so great and we all had a lot of fun.”
Charlie Seykora is one student who participated in the class and activity. He said one of his favorite parts was getting out of the classroom for a couple days, but getting to help the younger students was also fun for him as well.
“The fun parts were seeing the kids enjoying themselves and how intrigued they were with the projects,” he said. “It was a lot of fun to go see and talk with kids and see how happy and focused they were and how quiet they all were with the projects.”
Dinse’s students first picked two age appropriate projects for the elementary students. For the first grade students, they opted to create a snowman kit with a 4x4 block the students could paint and decorate. For the third grade students, they created nail boards so the students could use colored string to make a snowman just in time for the holidays.
“The elementary kids had so much fun. It was great to see their eyes light up and looking up to the older kids as we went through the project,” Dinse said. “My students had a great time. I think they enjoyed helping the younger ones and doing the project from start to finish. For me as a teacher, it was great to be able to step back for a minute and see my students take on the role of teaching and seeing them interact with the younger kids was so cool.”
With this being the first time Dinse has done this project, he was pleasantly surprised by all of the positive feedback from the elementary teachers whose classrooms he and his students visited.
“The feedback from them was great,” Dinse said. “I told them this is the first time we’ve done this so there’s definitely room for improvement and to get better, but they all had nothing but positive things to say.”
He added the elementary teachers were impressed with how well the high school students were prepared with the kits down to the finest detail and with how willing they were to help the younger students along the way with the projects and hoped Dinse and his class had plans to return to do the project again.
Both Dinse and Seykora said they heard many of the kids brought their projects home as gifts to their parents for the holiday season, and Dinse had heard from a few parents they were really surprised and thought the project was such a fun idea.
“I was definitely smiling ear to ear,” Dinse said. “I plan to add this project to every advance wood class moving forward. It was relatively easy and there’s so many different project kits the students can put together. I’m looking forward to doing this again in the spring.”