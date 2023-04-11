As the walls of the new high school for Owatonna continue to go up, a group of community members tasked with determining the fate of the current facility have recommended that it come down.
The community was at the edge of their seats Monday waiting to hear from four members of the Former OHS Citizen’s Task Force to hear their recommendation on whether or not to move forward with a development agreement with Former Owatonna High School, LLC. (FOHS).
Josh Cosens, Pat Heydon, April St. Martin and Zach Spinler, all Task Force members, sat before the School Board to answer questions and give their opinion based on the proposal sent by FOHS on how to proceed.
“We spent a lot of time looking at the different options and receiving the proposal from the group … We looked at that and our recommendation is to stop negotiations with them and proceed with the plans to demolish the school building,” Heydon said.
Superintendent Jeff Elstad said while working alongside the Task Force as the process moved along over the last year, and especially the last 180 days since the board voted to enter into a redevelopment agreement with FOHS, “overarching concerns” remained throughout the process.
FOHS made a presentation to the Task Force earlier in March to submit their official and final proposal. As they walked through the proposal, there were questions about funding available and if, for whatever reason, the development of the property did not happen, that there was funding available for the demolition of the property and not have the costs passed on to the city or the school district. The group said they had not yet been able to secure funding from investors or otherwise, but talked about future potential options.
St. Martin said when she, like many others, initially joined the Task Force, she was vehemently against the demolition of the building, but as time went on and many questions were left unanswered, it became clear that demolition seemed like the most logical and fiscally responsible option.
“We just didn’t have the time or the money to put into it what it would have taken,” she said. “Everyone was gung-ho about making sure that if this was the plan, we were going to find a way to make it work and it just couldn’t come together like we had hoped.”
Heydon echoed St. Martin’s statements, and said in the end there was too much up in the air for them to comfortably say to go ahead with a purchase agreement despite the proposal from FOHS being the only proposal.
Cosens said the group was committed to seeing where the plan with FOHS would go because it was the best and only choice at the time. He said he felt the group had adequate time to come up with a solid plan and when the plan was handed over, it wasn’t enough despite the many good ideas.
FOHS reaction
FOHS Vice President Matt Durand was in the crowd during the meeting and was notably disappointed upon hearing the recommendation.
“We’re definitely disappointed,” he said. “We feel we have a viable project and we worked really hard to try and understand the community's needs. Housing is still a major need in the community and we felt this was a great project that would add 80 affordable homes to the community to meet that need for housing.”
According to the River Valley Continuum of Care (CoC), Steele County has the third highest homeless population in the region, which is why Durand and FOHS President Paul Warshauer felt adding senior and single family living spaces at affordable prices would be an asset to the community.
The members of FOHS also disagreed with the Task Force and district assessments that adequate time was provided to them to put together a solid plan.
“Without a purchase agreement, we weren’t really able to go to investors or other developers and gather funding for the project,” Warshauer said. “I think they cut the process short and didn’t give us time to complete our due diligence. In my opinion, we got the feeling that no matter what we did, they already knew what they wanted to do from the beginning.”
Condition of current school
Though Matt Kottke was unable to be present at the meeting, he said being born and raised in Owatonna and attending the high school, he hoped something would come about that could put the building to good use.
“I give a lot of credit to the district for keeping that building going as long as they could,” he said. “I truly believe that they did everything they could to keep that building safe and operable, but dealing with a building that's over 100 years old – a lot of things need to be done and someone coming into that building would have a monumental task ahead of them.”
The state of the building was also a discussion point during the meeting. Heydon, Cosens and St. Martin all spoke of taking a tour “deep into the bowels” of the school during a tour for one of their early task force meetings. They said it was “eye opening” to see how the building has aged over the last century
"We have generations that have graduated from that high school, so we do have emotions connected to it,” St. Martin said. “Then again, being on the Task Force was really helpful, seeing what it took and what space it's currently in. I think OHS hides the parts that really need fixing and if everyone could take a tour like we took a tour they might think differently.”
The Task Force and the district are appreciative of the time and resources FOHS put into creating the proposal, but at the end of the day, they didn’t see it as something that was feasible and if the project failed, it would land back on the taxpayers and the city.
Though they are unsure what per month costs would be to keep the building sitting empty, while occupied, the district said it costs about $33,000 a month in utilities and the task force felt that if FOHS intends to purchase multiple parcels installments, that would be a lot of cost to the district and the proposal made no mention of FOHS compensating the district for those costs.
Warshauer, who owns Grande Venues, an affiliate of FOHS has participated in renovating and redeveloping similar historic schools and buildings in Minnesota and around the midwest, but he admitted this was the largest undertaking he had ever done, but maintains he didn’t feel like there was enough time provided to complete all the asks of the task force and the district.
“It's overall disappointing,” Durand said. “But, where there’s a will there's a way. We showed there’s a way but we just lacked the will and that's unfortunate.”
If the School Board votes to end the agreement and not proceed with development, demolition of the buildings not being retained by the district will proceed and the area will be turned into green space.
While the Owatonna School Board reviews the proposal form FOHS and the recommendation of the Task Force, they will take action and make an official decision during a future meeting.