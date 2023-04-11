As the walls of the new high school for Owatonna continue to go up, a group of community members tasked with determining the fate of the current facility have recommended that it come down.

Existing Owatonna High School

During Monday's School Board meeting, the OHS Task Force recommended to the board that the parts of the campus not being retained by the district be demolished and turned into green space. Some portions of the historic building could be preserved and moved to the new campus. (File photo/southernminn.com


Owatonna School Board meeting

Members of the Existing OHS Citizen's Task force make their official recommendation on the fate of the current high school. Last year the district entered into a development agreement with FOHS to design a plan for the building and campus not being retained by the district. The task force recommended to cease negotiations and proceed with demolition. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Boiler room Owatonna High School

The boiler room of the current Owatonna High School, seen here, is one of the many areas of the building not often seen by the public, but in a state of disrepair. (File photo/southernminn.com)

