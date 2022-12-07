Some of the most common surgeries performed at Allina Health’s Hospital in Owatonna just got a little easier with the help of their newest surgical assistant: the Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-arm.

Joint replacement robot

Dr. Scott Perkinson, orthopedic surgeon at Owatonna Hospital, answered questions from both hospital staff and the public during the open house Wednesday introducing the Stryker robot, a technological surgical assistant specifically designed to aid in joint replacements. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


An open house Wednesday allowed guests to view a demonstration of how the newest, cutting-edge technology will be allowing the Owatonna Hospital to perform the most precise joint replacement surgeries. The new Stryker Mako Robotic Assisted-arm at Owatonna Hospital is the first of its kind to be located in the southeast Minnesota region. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

