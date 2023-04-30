The walls of the Steele County History Center echoed Friday evening with the sounds of nostalgia.
As people gathered for the second Evening at Jerry's event, memories accompanied laughter, with old friends discussing some of their favorite nights from throughout the years at Jerry's Restaurant.
Mayor Tom Kuntz remembered growing up in Owatonna and having his aunt and uncle take him to Jerry's for birthday supper. Shirley Schultz remembers the surprise birthday party her husband, Greg, planned for her 40th birthday.
"My sister is a year younger than me, so we celebrated both of us," Schultz laughed. "She came in in a walker, and I came in in a wheelchair."
At the end of the night, Schultz said his face hurt from laughing so much, a frequent occurrence from the past at Jerry's rekindled during Friday's event.
According to Samona Grubish, vice president of the Steele County Historical Society Board of Directors, following the first event last May, which centered around the funding of the moving of a famed mural that once ordained a wall of the supper club to the history center, many in attendance continually told the board and history center staff they hoped the fundraiser would come back for a second year.
"I'm not sure if we can call it an annual event yet," Grubish said, though her smile was telling as she looked at the sold out crowd. "The continued support we get from the community is amazing … This event shows the interest people have in connecting not only to Jerry's, but to the history center and all of downtown."
The special event included one very special guest of honor — the new executive director of the historical society, Jennifer Thiele. Thiele, who officially stepped into her role May 1, spent the evening getting to know locals, board members and loyal friends to the historical society. She was also able to tell a little bit more about her vision for the role.
"I want to help preserve and grow interest from the younger generations in history, with young volunteers and interns. We need them to contribute and tell the stories," Thiele said. "Kids want to be involved and to be able to share their history in their own words and interpret history for themselves."
Story telling continues to be one of the most important ways history is preserved, and the evening's program included emcee Matt Jessop sharing stories that had been submitted to the historical society surrounding Jerry's.
The iconic dining establishment closed in May 2012 due to economic hardships and has remained empty ever since. The building is currently being refurbished by Mohs Contracting through Hamilton Real Estate Group as a part of the full project that brought the Courtyard by Marriott to Cedar Avenue, as well as a new upgraded location for Old Town Bagels.
The former restaurant will be the home of the new Roma's Italian Eatery, scheduled to open in July.