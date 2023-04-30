The walls of the Steele County History Center echoed Friday evening with the sounds of nostalgia. 

The famed Jerry's Restaurant mural hangs proudly at the Steele County History Center, greeting guests Friday evening to the second Evening at Jerry's. The first event in 2022 helped fund the moving of the mural from the restaurant on Cedar Avenue to the history center. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Former lovers of Jerry's Restaurant get served their nostalgic dinner Friday evening during the second Evening at Jerry's event at the Steele County History Center. The event included live music, classic cocktails, the meal and a storytelling program. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The second Evening at Jerry's event was once again a sold out event, celebrating the beloved Jerry's Restaurant, as well as the memories had there. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Jennifer Thiele, the next executive director of the Steele County Historical Society, is greeted and welcomed by the crowd Friday evening at the Evening at Jerry's. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
A small string orchestra performs at the Steele County History Center to entertain guests during the cocktail and social hour of the Evening at Jerry's event. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
One of the iconic signs from Jerry's Restaurant helps set the scene for An Evening at Jerry's, an event that came back by popular demand on Friday. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

