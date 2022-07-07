Summer programming has been a staple at the Owatonna Public Library for many years, but for the last two, there has been no programs, or they were moved to a virtual setting, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, summer programs and activities have returned full force, according to Darla Lager, children's librarian.
“We’ve had really good attendance so far to the programs,” Lager said. “We had about 180 come to the Eagle Center presentation.”
Jarod Lueck, avian care assistant manager and naturalist educator for the National Eagle Center out of Wabasha gave a presentation Thursday morning for the crowd eager to meet a bald eagle up close.
Lager said the eagle experience has been done many times at the library and almost always draws a large crowd.
“There’s a few programs we do every year that are popular and keep people coming to the library.” she said.
The summer programming for kids helps prevent the “summer slide,” according to Lager, and keeps them engaged in reading. Library Director Mark Blando echoed this statement.
“The central theme for the programs is reading. We love having people come to the events and it gets them into the library,” Blando said. “We hope that the kids will take an interest in the program and then want to look for books that relate, or just any books in general. It’s always great to see kids leave with a stack of books.”
Upcoming programming at the library includes The Flyers on July 14, Climb Theater presentation on Thursday, July 21, a “Dive into Children’s Movies” on Wednesday, July 27, and a showing of the movie “The Lost City” in the Gainey Room at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Makerspace Update
In March, the library received a $37,000 grant from T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants program to add a Makerspace and Teen Space to the second floor of the building.
According to a T-Mobile press release, the Hometown Grants were announced last year and were to be given to people and organizations in towns with a population of less than 50,000 people across America to provide funds for kickstarting new community development projects. Owatonna was one of 25 small towns chosen.
It was initially anticipated that the space would be renovated and new equipment would be added by the fall of this year, but due to supply chain shortages and delays, Blando said it’s looking likely that the project won’t be finished until late fall.
“We’ve been a bit behind schedule but hope to see things pick up in a month or two,” Blando said.
Many libraries are adding these types of spaces to give patrons the opportunity to create physical materials using computers, 3D printers, laser cutters, a Cricut cutting and design machine, podcasting equipment and more. Blando said the plan is to have two 3D printers available, with one being able to travel to different areas in the city for other departments to make use of and allow for schools to see demonstrations and learn how to use the equipment.
Aside from the new gadgets that will find a home at the library, Blando said an overhaul of the aesthetics of the current teen room is also in store.