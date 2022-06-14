No child should go hungry — and the Owatonna School District believes children certainly should not be spending their summer vacations worrying about where their next meal will come from.
The Owatonna Public Schools Nutrition Services Department kickstarted the Summer Food Service Program last week, offering free meals for kids and teens up to age 18, Monday through Thursday, until Aug. 4.
“Our main philosophy is that we are serving high-quality meals that meet the nutrition requirements set by the USDA and MDE along with appealing to our customers,” said Krissy McIntyre, district nutrition services coordinator. “Keeping nutrition at the forefront of what we do, but it’s only going to be taken in if people like the food they’re eating.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the program had to make several adjustments to accommodate the current guidelines while also ensuring every family was able to get their meals. This year, however, with restrictions lifting and USDA Food and Nutrition COVID-19 waivers and flexibilities ending, the program will return to the way it operated prior to the pandemic, according to Director of Nutrition Services Sarah Brooks.
“During COVID, they allowed families the ability to take the meals to go,” Brooks said. “While the pandemic certainly isn’t completely gone, things have adapted and the program is back to requiring families to eat on the site.”
Owatonna Middle School, McKinley Elementary School and the Owatonna Public Library will be operating for meals. The library is the only location that will not be serving breakfast.
The summer meal program is a federal nutrition program designed to make sure that all students have access to healthy meals and snacks during their summer break. Brooks said not all communities are able to have this type of program.
“It’s intended for those that are low income and have higher free and reduced lunch percentages,” Brooks said. “But we invite the whole community to participate. We don’t ask for income information or anything like that. You just show up at a meal location and eat and have fun.”
She went on to highlight the importance of not stigmatizing the free meals as only for “needy” families. The program is available to all students and families and the staff encourage everyone to participate.
“It’s not about whether a family is needy enough,” Brooks said. “Just because a family may not need the meal, we still want everyone to come together and participate and connect with one another.”
The opinions of the kids are also taken into consideration when creating the summer menu. Brooks said they are always looking at and asking what students like and how many servings they're taking and incorporating that data into the summer meals.
“We want the kids to eat with us and like the meals,” Brooks said. “Almost every day includes a student favorite. We also have days where it's the cooks choice for lunch and breakfast.”
Ensuring great tasting meals are offered is another way the nutrition services team is able to reduce food waste, ensure the food served is fresh and that there’s plenty of items to last for the day.
The summer menu for each location can be found on the district website by clicking the district services tab and then nutrition services.