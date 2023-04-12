...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING
ALONG I-90...
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THURSDAY AFTERNOON
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA...
.Abnormally warm temperatures have allowed relative humidity
values to drop to around 25 percent today and they are expected to
fall to around 20 percent Thursday afternoon. This dry air
combined with dry fuels and winds of 20 to 25 mph will allow for
fires to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMDITIES AND
BREEZY WINDS...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...areas in Minnesota along and southeast of a line
from New Ulm to Blaine.
* WIND...South to between 15 and 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 35
mph.
* HUMIDITY...Dropping in the afternoon to around 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Julie Sullivan has assumed many roles in the Owatonna School District for more than 30 years, most recently as principal of the Owatonna Middle School. In July, she will assume her new role as the director of teaching and learning. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Big things are happening in the Owatonna School District. With just months left before the new high school is set to be finished, a top administrator announced they would be departing for their next career venture. Luckily, the district already had the right people in place to continue on with strong leadership.
“I am passionate about Owatonna Public Schools and have spent 31 years working with students and families in Owatonna as a coach, teacher and principal,” Sullivan said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the students and staff in a different capacity and remain committed to my belief in the excellent work being done by those working with students on a daily basis.”
Sullivan received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Morris, master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of St. Thomas and her administrative license from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“Julie Sullivan is a great fit for this position,” Superintendent Jeff Elstad said. “She has served in a wide variety of roles in our school district and those experiences provide her with the knowledge and leadership skills needed to move into this new role.”
When Sullivan first joined the district 31 years ago, she taught English at the high school and coached girls cross country for more than a decade. She then spent four years as the assistant principal at the high school before becoming the principal at Wilson Elementary School.
In 2016, she was asked to take over as principal at the Owatonna Middle School, which then was referred to as the junior high school.
“I never really thought about being in administration,” Sullivan recalled. “I took classes because I wanted to continue learning about the other side of education. I loved teaching and coaching. When I took that first administrator position, I fell in love with that side of education, too.”
Sullivan said Elstad had approached her with the idea of possibly taking over the position as director as Krell pursued her dream. It was a big decision, but one she eventually felt excited about making.
“I had a lot of questions when they asked if I was interested,” Sullivan said. “I love the middle school and I love what I do. It was a very hard decision for me, and I feel like I can take this next step and still be a champion for our schools.”
She said she feels she has a handful of years left to dedicate to education, and she feels good about taking on this new role and eventually exiting her career while making an impact on students throughout the district.
As the district searches for someone to take the role of principal at the middle school, Sullivan said she is working closely with Krell to learn the ins and outs of the position.
“Michelle has been great and we meet and talk once a week and I’ve been able to learn a lot from her,” she said. “I definitely plan to do the same thing for whoever takes on my role. We all want to make sure whoever steps in is set up for success.”