The multilingual department within the Owatonna School District has a goal of ensuring that all students have opportunities to strengthen language competency with the help of various programs and success coaches.
When Matt Berg-Wall, educational equity and multilingual programming coordinator, joined the district at the beginning of this school year, he had a goal of gathering perspectives and ideas from his colleagues, students and their families to help lead the district in the right direction to improve academic outcomes for all students.
“Being in this role now for several months and working closely with our success coaches, it’s clear there is an immense level of trust between our coaches and the families,” he said. “The nine coaches are here to act as a bridge between our multilingual students and families and the school. Thanks to them we’re able to create a trusting and supportive environment and relationship that really benefits everyone.”
Of the nine coaches who work at various sites across the district, five are Spanish speaking and four speak Somali. While there are dozens of languages spoken in the district, Berg-Wall said the Spanish and Somali speaking populations greatly exceed the other languages.
The coaches are responsible for helping translate documents and paperwork for families, provide interpretation assistance for new and current families as they enroll in school, facilitate communication between students, parents, school staff and more.
“They really serve an essential role for students, staff and the families,” Berg-Wall said. “They know the families and are so well connected with them, and they truly go above and beyond what they are called to do.”
Spanish-speaking Success Coach Sylvia Zavala said she has been working with the district for more than a decade and has also helped with similar duties throughout the community.
She said she can recall the struggles she faced while not knowing the language and how difficult some aspects of daily life were to navigate.
“It’s more than just helping translate and interpret in school,” she said. “We help and go beyond the school setting sometimes by going to doctor appointments and help connect the families to various resources they may need in the community, transportation and more that they can’t always do themselves with the language barrier.”
Because of the close relationship she has developed with some families, she has even taken students or their family members to appointments to help translate at the doctor or helping them understand a rental agreement on an apartment.
Muna Hersi is one of the Somali speaking success coaches in the district. Primarily working at Wilson Elementary School, she said she has done similar work throughout the district before officially becoming a success coach in 2018.
“When I was younger I really wanted to be a teacher but life took me down a different path,” she said. “I heard about the opportunity for the success coach position and I applied. I knew several of the families already from working at Roosevelt and I really just fell in love with being that bridge in the community.”
She said she appreciates how well and diligently the team of coaches work together to be advocates for both the school and the families.
“We strive to understand the individual needs of the students and their families and match that up with what’s needed in the school setting,” she said. “It’s more in depth than just answering and asking questions in each language.”
She explained that often times parents or teachers will express concerns for various reasons and the job of the coaches is to advocate for both sides and ensure the families, students and teachers come to an understanding and find common ground on whatever the issue is.
“We really are that bridge,” she said. “We want to continue to establish and develop strong relationships both at school and within the community and I think we’re successful at doing that.”