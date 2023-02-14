The multilingual department within the Owatonna School District has a goal of ensuring that all students have opportunities to strengthen language competency with the help of various programs and success coaches.

Matt Berg-Wall

Matt Berg-Wall joined the district as the Coordinator of Educational Equity and English Learning programming at the beginning of this school year. He has been working closely with the success coaches throughout the district to ensure the success of multilingual families and students. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Success Coach

Muna Hersi works closely with nearly a dozen Somali speaking students and their families at Wilson Elementary School. She is one of nine Multilingual Success Coaches in the Owatonna School District. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Success Coach

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments