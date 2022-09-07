Fall is in the air, and with that comes the return of the Styles of Steele "Fall into Fashion" charity fashion show featuring many local businesses and their products for the upcoming season.

Styles of Steele donate to high school's Husky Pantry

Styles of Steele had the honor of presenting Nancy Williams with a $1,000 donation to the Owatonna High School Husky Pantry following their spring show and plans to donate to the pantry again after the fall show later this month. (Photo courtesy of Styles of Steele)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments