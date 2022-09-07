Fall is in the air, and with that comes the return of the Styles of Steele "Fall into Fashion" charity fashion show featuring many local businesses and their products for the upcoming season.
The annual show was postponed for a couple of years, like many events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said the triumphant return on Thursday, Sept. 22, should be one of the best shows yet.
Lauren Kozelka, owner of Kottke Jewelers, said she is excited for the event to be back and can’t wait to see upcoming fashion trends. She is also excited for the community to get in on the action through this event.
“This show is really a way for the women in the community to shop and see the season trends,” she said. “It’s also a fundraiser, and the spring show benefitted the Husky Pantry, and the fall show will do the same.”
The OHS Husky Pantry provides food, hygiene supplies, clothing and gas cards for some kids to get to work when they can’t afford gas. There is also a Random Acts of Kindness account that is used for school related items for students facing poverty or homelessness. The fund pays for items such as fees for driver’s education, graduation caps and gowns, field trips and more.
Following the spring show, Styles of Steele was able to donate $1,000, and Kozelka said she hopes the fall show will head the same, if not better, results.
Because of the growing popularity of the event, the venue this year is changing. Kozelka said moving to the Eagles for the event this month will allow for a couple different things to happen. First, she said in previous events, more prominent groups sometimes had trouble finding seating together, which is why assigned seating is now available. Additionally this year, VIP table tickets were offered, which sold out almost instantly.
“We wanted to add a couple more perks for people, like an extra drink ticket, preferred seating and service from staff throughout the show,” Kozelka said.
This is the second show Matt Jessop of Owatonna Shoe has been involved with. For him, one of the things he enjoys most about the show is how many local downtown boutiques and businesses come together for a common cause.
“I love it. It’s just fantastic,” he said. “I think a big part of it is showing how well all of the local retailers work together. We have a wide variety of things, from shoes and clothing to jewelry and home goods. I love that all of us can work together to put this on. I really like that part of it.”
Admitting he loves being "one of the girls," Jessop also gets excited for another way to show off the shoes and products available at the store.
“I think there’s something unique about the fashion show because people get a new look at some of the different styles,” Jessop said. “It’s one thing to see them on the shelf, but it's another to see a full outfit with a style of shoes you may not have considered wearing before.”
As far as upcoming fall trends, Jessop said nothing significant has changed that he has noticed.
“I think some brands and styles are moving back to more office-friendly styles after the last couple of years with people mostly working from home,” he said. “But at the store, we are always trying to do some things differently than we’ve done in the past. Whether that's carrying a new brand or a new style to keep things moving, and if it works, great, and if it doesn’t, we will try something new.”
Although the VIP table tickets are sold out, Kozelka said there are still tickets available at Kottke Jewelers, Paffrath Jewelers and Urban Loft.