A large greenhouse is being constructed on the south side of the new Owatonna High School. Agriculture Teacher Elizabeth Tinaglia is excited to utilize the new space with her students for her new introduction to plants class next year. (Photo courtesy of Kraus Anderson)
Next year, students in grades 9-12 will be able to take a new elective class, Introduction to Plants. During the class they will earn about plant anatomy and physiology, classification and the basics of production and harvesting. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Upperclassmen at the Owatonna High School are able to choose from a couple advanced agricultural classes as part of the engineering, manufacturing and agriculture pathway in the Career Pathways program. But there has never been much options for those who are simply curious to learn more.
Agriculture Teacher Elizabeth Tinaglia said she has long wanted to add an introductory course for all high school students.
Introduction to Plants will teach students the form and function of various plant systems from crops to flowers.
“The students will be able to use the new greenhouse at the new high school next year, which is really exciting,” she said. “We will hopefully also be able to use the school farm for live lab learning as well as be in the classroom.”
The school farm is a 30-acre plot of land by Rose Street, which Tinaglia hopes to utilize with local farmers to grow crops, test soil and learn more of the intricacies surrounding the farming and agricultural industry as a whole.
She has heard from students in the advanced classes that they had hoped to have the opportunity to take classes earlier in their high school career, so Tinaglia is excited that the quarter long course will be offered to students in every grade at the high school.
“I really hope kids take an interest in this class and the takeaway is that they find a passion in the outdoors and growing plants, horticulture or botany,” she said. “It would be really great if they found a new hobby and could take what they learned in class and bring it home to grow their own garden or food, or even help their families take better care of their house plants.”
Tinaglia also has plans to bring an additional two classes to the high school in the 2024-25 school year — Vet Science and Meat Science.
“These will be more advanced classes under the same pathway as the other classes,” she said. “We’d like to have them be concurrent, like other classes with Riverland, but we haven’t gotten that figured out yet.”
Director of Teaching and Learning Michelle Krell said new courses are proposed to the District Curriculum Advisory Committee annually.
“The courses are first approved by the building principal, then to me, and then moved on to the DCAC to consider,” Krell said. “We are enhancing our course offerings at our high school to align with career pathways. Some courses may go into a rotation of an every other year basis, while others may be offered each year.”
With the expansion of the Career Pathways program, Krell and other administrative staff anticipate several new courses being introduced that align with the existing pathways, Business communications and information technology, engineering, manufacturing and agriculture and health science and human services.