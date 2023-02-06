According to a survey conducted by Junior Achievement USA, 60% of teenagers aspire to one day become entrepreneurs and own their own business.
Owatonna High School students will get a taste of business ownership next year with a new elective class — Husky Hut.
Business Teacher Brad Scharber said with a dedicated space for a school store at the new high school, he wanted to get the students involved, give them ownership and teach valuable skills in marketing, management, accounting and more.
Currently as part of his business class, students are able to run a portable kiosk to sell certain items. With a dedicated space in the new building, he is excited for students to get more involved.
“The students will have the opportunity to work on team building and leadership skills as they operate the school store,” he said. “I thought it would be a good idea because you need people to run the store for it to be successful and making operating the store into a class gives students ownership.”
The students who elect to take the class will be able to decide what is sold in the store, take inventory, balance budgets, market and manage the store just as they would if they were to own their own business.
They will have the opportunity to sell school supplies, husky swag and other specialty items they decide on for occasions and holidays.
“The possibilities will be endless,” he said.
Scharbar said he is aware of several Minnesota school districts who offer a similar class and student store.
“I’ve been working with some of the administrative staff and [Principal] Kory Kath researching and coordinating with other schools to create a curriculum,” he said. “Since each group will likely choose to operate the store slightly different, there’s not a set one-size way to do it. But we will be working with the kids to give them what they want because they know what other high schoolers want, and that will give them freedom to think of ideas and be creative and invested in the success of the store.”
Being that Owatonna is known for supporting local business, he also said he hopes to be able to create partnerships throughout the community.
“I think one of the biggest things for me will be to bring the community together and work together,” he said. “The students will be able to reach out to other businesses and perhaps make orders. We also plan to work with other classes within the school in different ways, too.”
Art Teacher Scott Seykora said he’d love to be able to have his students partner with Scharber’s students.
“I think it would be cool if my students in the animation class could work together with the Husky Hut students to create marketing materials,” Seykora said. “I think what will be great about the new high school is opportunities for collaborations that weren’t possible before.”