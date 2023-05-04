With the school year drawing to a close, Owatonna students are looking to the future.
On Wednesday, Owatonna High School's Spring Job Expo gave students the opportunity to connect with representatives from local employers.
"The Spring Job Expo is targeting students who are looking for summer work, or looking for internships, or going directly into the workforce," said Brian Coleman, the Career Pathways navigator for Owatonna Public Schools. He works with students to identify a career field that best suits their interests before graduation.
"Our students in their tenth grade year select which pathway they would like to go, so in their junior year they’re taking classes that are directly related to the pathway they’re interested in," said Coleman.
To organize the event, Coleman dipped into the "great database" of employers that he works with, including Spherion, Mayo Clinic, Wenger Corporation and many others. On Wednesday, 47 vendors from local employers packed the school gymnasium, ready to answer students' questions.
Federated Insurance set up a table to promote its summer internship program, offering experience for students interested in customer service, computer systems and maintenance.
"Working at Federated allows for a good opportunity in the internship program to get some entry-level business knowledge," said Federated Recruiter Casey Craig.
Students were free to stop by the event during their lunch period or study hall, and some teachers brought their entire classes to browse vendors.
While most students were seeking summer jobs and internships, others were weighing their career options. Ninth grade student Ian Bassett said he isn't ready for a career just yet, but found the event helpful in preparing for the future. Bassett was particularly interested in the Owatonna Public Utilities table at the expo.
"I’m looking for a job that I might fit into," said Bassett. "I’m learning a lot."
While the expo was primarily educational in nature, it featured an almost carnival-like atmosphere. Clusters of students socialized as they travelled from one table to the next, where many of the vendors offered games and other challenges.
Marine recruiters brought a pull-up bar to challenge students. Students crowded around the recruitment table to watch their classmates flex their muscles. One ninth grade students boasted reaching 14 full pull-ups.
The city of Owatonna's representatives were especially busy, as high schoolers lined up to take a shot on the mini putting green next to their table. The city was almost fully staffed on Wednesday, but still looking to fill some positions.
"We have a variety of summer jobs from lifeguards, guest services, to youth programs," said Rachel Boss, the human resources specialist with the city. "We love to get the high schoolers started in their career. It’s a nice seasonal position we have every summer."
Coleman believes that it's important for educators and employers to work together in preparing students for the future.
"It’s a team effort," said Coleman. "We could not do it without our industry partners and our industry partners really lean on us to make sure that we’re doing the educational side. It is definitely a two-way street."