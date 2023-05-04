With the school year drawing to a close, Owatonna students are looking to the future.

OHS job expo

Owatonna High School hosted a job expo on Wednesday, helping students hunt for careers, summer jobs and internships. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


OHS job expo 2

Forty-seven vendors from local employers packed the school gymnasium, including Spherion, Mayo Clinic, Wenger Corporation and many others. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
OHS Marine recruitment

A ninth grade student tests his strength on the Marine recruiters' pull-up bar. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
OHS city employment

Representatives from the city of Owatonna set up a putting green for students. The city relies on summer employment to fill many seasonal jobs. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

