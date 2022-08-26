Students across the nation are preparing to head back to school in the coming days, if they haven’t already, and teachers and parents are preparing to get back into the school year routine. This includes working to catch their students back up from the dreaded “summer slide.”
This phenomenon occurs with many students, especially young learners during the summer months. Darci Stanford, executive director of LearningRX, said kids tend to lose about two months of content knowledge over the summer, especially math and reading, if they were not engaging in learning activities over the vacation months.
“The summer slide tends to be the time between when school ends and a new year begins in the fall,” Stanford said. “Many kids really struggle getting back to school and back into that routine.”
Many teachers and parents expect the summer slide, which is why the first few weeks of school are often utilized for establishing a new routine and gaining back as much knowledge and skills from the previous year before moving on to learning new skills and content.
“The big thing is establishing routine again,” said High School Principal Kory Kath. “For the high school students that tends to be a bit easier because they’re older and they’ve done this before. We’re all used to seeing tired faces during the beginning of the new year, but what I think it comes down to is balancing expectations at school versus expectations at home.”
Owatonna Middle School Principal Julie Sullivan said the biggest struggle she sees with students getting back to school is easing into the routine.
“I think the biggest struggle students have coming back to school is getting back into that routine of waking up at an earlier time, getting to school on time and following a structured schedule,” she said. “At the middle school, it will also mean not having access to their phones during the school day. This will be one of the bigger challenges for them.”
Stanford said there are many ways parents can help get their kids ready for school and prevent the summer slide while not in class.
“Libraries are great for reading programs and reading at home. Even if its something simple like reading a recipe or something on a sign, anything that can keep them engaged in using those skills,” she said. “There are also a lot of apps out there that have math and keep kids engaged with games. There’s also summer school and tutoring and cognitive training to keep the brain going and keep it fresh.”
Establishing a routine in the weeks prior to school officially starting is another way to help ease students at any grade level. Stanford also said having conversations with kids about their expectations going back to school and talking about any anxieties they may or may not have would be beneficial.
“You really have to know your child and where their anxieties might come from and address it as much as you can with a plan,” Stanford said. “This can also help with communicating with your child’s teachers so they don’t end up getting behind if there are any underlying issues present.”
She said in her experience, often times there is more going on with kids who are struggling with school than simply not liking school or an assignment, and having open conversations and listening to the children is essential.
“If they’re telling you something is hard or they’re hot getting it, it’s better and easier to address why instead of avoiding it or thinking they just don’t like the assignment,” she said. “In Owatonna, we’re more limited in resources than say Rochester or the Twin Cities, but there are still plenty of services around for parents to look into for help.”