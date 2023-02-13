Earlier this month, seven middle school students spent a Friday evening collaborating and presenting research projects with international students.
Ava Cox, Alivia Sturges, Kelsey Skala, Sophia Fair, Micah Gentz, Kaiden Struss and Carson Van Gelder participated in the international student STEM project exchange over Zoom with students in Japan, Thailand and Indonesia.
The students put their knowledge and skills to the test while attempting to develop an affordable cold pack for the physical education department using a chemical reaction between salt and water.
They were assigned to three groups, each working on the same project, but going about testing and researching in their own unique ways to get to the desired result.
The students were also tasked with keeping their product affordable and keeping the packs under 50 cents. They created a hypothesis, tested it and collected data needed to create the best possible pack for student use.
"For me, being in sports and knowing how icing injuries can help make an impact, I knew I wanted to do a cold pack," Cox said. "Normally, if you wanted something cold to ice part of your body, you would have to use an ice pack which requires a freezer, but with this cold pack it was instant. It eliminated that step. I thought it would be a fun challenge."
District STEM Coordinator Dr. Tom Meagher said the students worked very hard on their projects and were excited to present to the students abroad, but also, to learn about the projects other students had been working on.
"It was a great experience for them," he said. "Ideally we want to bring the kids together in real life, but then we're talking flights, hotels, chaperones and all of those expenses. I'm hopeful we will be able to do that soon."
Skala said having the opportunity to connect with students on the other side of the globe was a great experience and she was amazed to see what the other students came up with for inventions in the future.
"My overall experience with visiting with the students was their different perspectives on things and what they do compared to how we do them here," she said. "What I found most interesting was how long students have been working on these projects and the ideas they came up with."
Cox said it was clear some of the students presenting had spent months if not years working on their research.
"So many of the projects that other students did were so nicely detailed and you could tell they definitely did spent the months or years they had claimed to take on the project," she said. "There were so many interesting topics that I would not have thought of previous to this exchange."
Along with learning about the respective research projects, throughout the STEM Exchange, the students also had the opportunity to attend breakout rooms to learn more about the students, their culture and home countries. Sturges said that was one of her favorite parts of the whole experience.
"It was so fun. We got to see their ardor for science. We got to see the kids that were in a sense so similar to us, smiling and laughing as the zoom call was on," Cox said. "We got to ask questions at the end with one another, and I think that was a cool experience because we got to interact and ask questions like, 'Why did you choose this project' and see the passion behind their project that they had spent time on."
The students also had the opportunity to meet with two students who visited from Japan last week — Tomori Yamane and Ayana Arizono — while they presented research projects to 7th grade science students.
Gentz said being able to attend the presentation and learn more about Japanese culture and how dedicated the students are to their research was a treat.
"Everyone seems to be so creative," he said. "There are endless and unique projects to choose from. I also want to thank Dr. M for making all this possible for us and giving us this opportunity."