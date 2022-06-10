207 students heading into fourth grade learned a variety of safety skills over two days during the 28th annual Steele County Kids Safety Camp.
Children were also treated to visits by several impressive vehicles, including a Blooming Prairie ambulance, police vehicles and an Owatonna Fire Department truck.
Thursday kicked off the camp with several stations at Lake Kohlmier and Kaplan’s Woods. The stations included fishing safety, boating safety, camping safety, firearm safety, first aid and — newly added this year — navigation safety.
Camper Rosalie Bartlet said her favorite activity of the day was fishing. Many of her fellow campers agreed, however, it was a close contender to learning how to kayak and shooting rubber band guns.
Friday’s activities consisted of bike safety, fire safety, electrical safety, NetSmartz internet safety, equipment safety and, also new to the camp this year, animal safety.
On Friday the campers were also able to explore a medical helicopter and talked to the pilots.
“My favorite part was the helicopter,” Camper Finn Anderson said. “It was really cool to watch it land and take off.”
Leila Kath, camp committee co-president, said traditionally the camp consists of five teams, but due to the fact there were so many children who signed up, they added an additional team and additional safety classes.
“The kids have a lot of fun, and we had a lot of kids sign up which was really exciting,” Kath said. “They’re getting to that age where they’re getting more independent, which is great for them to know all about safety.”
First time camp counselor, but longtime Owatonna school district employee Brandon Noble said one of the high school students he works with told him he would make a great counselor and urged him to volunteer.
“It’s been fun,” Noble said. “I think I’ve learned more than the kids have.”
The camp committee is always looking for volunteers. Kath urged anyone who is interested in getting involved to check out the Steele County Kids Safety Camp Facebook page or website.