Despite being only 16 years old, Daelynn Reineke considers herself a food packing expert. 

Sixteen-year-old Daelynn Reineke, of Owatonna, finishes off one of the meal packs by adding the staple rice grain. This is Reineke's fourth time volunteering for the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack at Owatonna's Trinity Lutheran Church. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Student from various Owatonna schools fill the first volunteer shift Friday at the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack. The two day packing event hopes to pack 100,000 meals for children all over the world who battle hunger. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Cheers ring out through the fellowship hall as groups of volunteers fill box after box with nutrient-packed meals at the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
No job is too small at the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack, as Kaye Wattermann builds a box to be filled with nutrient-packed meals. Wattermann is one of the original organizers that helped bring FMSC to Owatonna in 2011. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Volunteers fill the sanctuary Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church to be quickly trained on all they need to know about Feed My Starving Children. It is the first time the nonprofit has returned to Owatonna since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Students prepare the labels for the meal packs, an important part of the Feed My Starving Children operation. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

