Sixteen-year-old Daelynn Reineke, of Owatonna, finishes off one of the meal packs by adding the staple rice grain. This is Reineke's fourth time volunteering for the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack at Owatonna's Trinity Lutheran Church. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Student from various Owatonna schools fill the first volunteer shift Friday at the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack. The two day packing event hopes to pack 100,000 meals for children all over the world who battle hunger. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
No job is too small at the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack, as Kaye Wattermann builds a box to be filled with nutrient-packed meals. Wattermann is one of the original organizers that helped bring FMSC to Owatonna in 2011. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Volunteers fill the sanctuary Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church to be quickly trained on all they need to know about Feed My Starving Children. It is the first time the nonprofit has returned to Owatonna since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Despite being only 16 years old, Daelynn Reineke considers herself a food packing expert.
On Friday, the Owatonna student joined dozens of others kids like her to fill Trinity Lutheran Church with one mission: to help children on the other side of the world they will likely never meet.
The Feed My Starving Children MobilePack returned to Owatonna for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing a full two year hiatus. During the MobilePack, volunteers help pack specially designed meals for children in 70 countries who struggle every day with hunger.
"It makes me sad," Reineke said. "These kids deserve a lot more."
Reineke said this is her fourth time volunteering for a pack, her first one being when she was about 11 years old. Though she typically comes with her school to volunteer, Reineke said it is something she always looks forward to.
"I like doing stuff for other people," she said with a broad smile.
Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit that has been coming to Owatonna for MobilePacks since 2011. The meals have four ingredients to help fight hunger: a vitamin powder that contains all the nutrients children need, dried vegetables, soy as the source of protein and rice as the staple grain.
The kids who benefit from these meals often call the volunteers "the hairnets," asking the FMSC staff how they are doing. Kaye Wattermann, one of the Owatonna organizers, said the local hairnets are not only doing well, but eager to get back to packing.
"When the height of COVID was over and we didn't bring it back, people were asking us when we could get it going again," Wattermann said. "Everyone is really excited to be back."
Over the two day packing event, which kicked off Friday afternoon, with the first shift filled with Owatonna students, Wattermann said they have a goal of raising $25,000 and packing 100,000 meals.
Seeing the energy the first shift of volunteers brought, she said she has no doubt they will make the packing goal.
"The group of kids we get are always so sweet," Wattermann said. "It's always great to see kids helping kids."
