It’s almost second nature to expect restrooms to be stocked with toilet paper, paper towels and soap, but few have functional or stocked dispensers for menstrual products — especially schools, and oftentimes those dispensers can be costly.

Students

Owatonna High School students were excited to learn about the upcoming legislation that would make stocking school restrooms with menstrual products mandatory, unanimously agreeing this is something that needs to pass and would be helpful to them, and their fellow students. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Health Office

Owatonna High School Nurse Jessica Sivret restocks the basket just inside the door of the health office every day as students frequently pop by to grab a pad, tampon or panty liner. She said at least 30 students stop in for products every day, and that most all of the products she has on hand have been donated. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Period Products

A 2021 study found that 2 in 5 people struggle to purchase period products in the United States. This is a 35% increase from the first study in 2018. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Tags

