It’s almost second nature to expect restrooms to be stocked with toilet paper, paper towels and soap, but few have functional or stocked dispensers for menstrual products — especially schools, and oftentimes those dispensers can be costly.
Currently, 17 states and Washington D.C. have passed legislation to ensure students who menstruate have free access to period products while in school as of October last year. Additionally, four other states have set up grant funding for schools to provide menstrual products in schools, but don’t have requirements that all schools distribute these products.
Minnesota is among the 21 other states that have no requirements on menstrual products in schools, but with a bill that has been introduced for the upcoming legislative season that could change. The proposed bill, titled the Menstrual Equity Bill, requires schools to stock their restrooms with menstrual products for students in fourth through 12th grade at the cost of about $2 per pupil per budget year. This would cost that state roughly $2 million total.
If passed, it will go into effect Jan. 1 of next year.
Local support
Owatonna High School Nurse Jessica Sivret said she has a basket of pads and tampons in her office where students can come by and grab what they need. The products don’t cost the students anything, but keeping products stocked relies fully on donations.
“This legislature should be a thing. It should have been a thing a long time ago,” she said. “We have some very old dispensers in the bathrooms that take quarters, but they are never filled. So if a student needs something and they don’t have a pad or tampon, they run into my office and duck out pretty quickly.”
She said of the roughly 700 students in the high school that experience periods, about 30 come into her office each day just to grab a menstrual product from her. Sivert said most, if not all, the products she has in stock for students come from donations.
“That’s just how many I’m seeing or ask me for a pass to go back to class,” Sivret said. “There definitely could be more because I don’t keep a count of how many pads or tampons get taken each day. I just make sure the basket is always stocked.”
According to Director of Facilities, Infrastructure and Security Bob Olson, there are no current plans to have menstrual product dispensers installed in any of the restrooms of the new high school.
Lileigh Nguyen, co-president of the Owatonna Girls United Club, said she and the other girls in the organization have been working on a drive to help collect more period products for students, however with winter break and other obstacles, the drive hasn’t quite gotten off the ground, but that doesn’t take away from the importance of the idea.
“I don’t think people realize the impact of this bill,” she said. “For a lot of people periods don’t affect them, but for many many others, they are a prevalent part of life. Unfortunately, the people who are passing these laws are not the people affected by them so it’s hard to get this legislation started.”
Period poverty
The bill stems from years of talking about “period poverty” nationally, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, a national non-profit organization dedicated to ending period poverty, 2 in 5 women struggle to afford menstrual products.
In Minnesota, 1 in 4 teens report having missed class time due to lack of access to period supplies and 1 in 10 report missing entire days of school during their cycles.
“I’ve definitely had to duck into the nurse’s office before, but it’s so much more convenient when sanitary products are stocked in the bathrooms themselves,” Nguyen said. “I think people really appreciate having access to products because I’ve never been in a bathroom that stocked products where the supplies were abused or thrown away.”
Girl’s United Advisor Tara Lammers said if this bill is passed, she believes many students will experience less anxiety about their financial situation and it will reduce their anxiety about their cycles if they know these products are readily available in all of the bathrooms.
“I think it would be huge for all students,” Lammers said. “It can be expensive to be able to get these products especially if the student and their family is struggling financially. If they’re having financial issues, they may not prioritize getting these products.”
Some students have reported resorting to using paper towels, toilet paper and even socks or rags as makeshift pads due to lack of access of necessary products and many within the school district believe that menstrual supplies should be given to students in the same way toilet paper, paper towels and soap is in restrooms.
“It’s very prevalent that poverty is affecting some of the students,” Sivret said. “Quite a few kids come in regularly to grab some supplies and ask to take a few to bring home because they rely on getting them from school. Inflation and the pink tax is definitely obvious in how many more kids seem to be coming in to grab these products and sometimes when kids are in sports, they need a certain kind to feel comfortable.”