Two Owatonna students were chosen as the recipients of the inaugural Mixed Roots High School Scholarship for Leadership in Education, Diversity and Community last week.
Anora Vang and Nyagam Wal each received a $1,000 scholarship and a Mixed Roots art piece created by the founder of the scholarship program and Mixed Roots Foundation.
Vang said she was excited and surprised to learn she had been chosen as one of the winners. She plans to attend the University of Minnesota — Duluth in the fall, majoring in business management.
“I wasn’t sure how many people applied for the scholarship, and I admit I winged my essay a little bit,” Vang laughed. “For my essay I wrote about where I come from and my culture as a Hmong family and the history of the Hmong people.”
Wal got involved with the Mixed Roots group because she was a member of another diversity group at school and wanted to further connect with other people of color among her peers. In her essay application for the scholarship, she wrote about her family’s move from South Sudan to the United States and the hardships they faced.
“For the longer essay, I wrote about how I bring diversity into the school,” Wal said. “I am South Sudan African, and I feel like I bring a different and unique perspective to the school and the community.”
Wal is planning to attend college at the University of Wisconsin — Madison, majoring in psychology. She hopes to become a therapist who can help and support other students of color and their families.
Owatonna High School Principal Kory Kath said both students are amazing individuals who have prioritized their education and are well deserving of the scholarship.
“They embrace their diversity in the school and want to make sure they make a difference,” Kath said. “They’ve been great assets to the school and support the school as a whole. In return I think they’ve added to others' education.”
The scholarship, put forward by the Mixed Roots Foundation, has a unique origin story that begins right here in Owatonna. Founder and president Holly Choon Hyang Bachman was a student at OHS when she founded a school diversity and inclusion club called “Mixed Roots.”
After graduation and more than two decades later, Bachman had relocated to California and started her foundation 11 years ago. She was alerted and surprised to learn the club she started was still active in the Owatonna High School.
Bachman returned to her roots in March to discuss with district staff on how to best coordinate and announce the scholarship. Bachman said she wanted to introduce the scholarship in Owatonna because this is where it all began for her.
“I want to leave behind a legacy and to inspire future generations of high school students to continue to embrace and create a vision of where Mixed Roots can bring the spirit of identity, diversity and unity,” Bachman said.
Although Bachman was not involved in the selection process, she did return to Owatonna to meet the winners and share in their excitement for the first scholarship presentation.
She said Vang’s impressive outlook and career aspirations stood out to her, and likes to think her involvement in Mixed Roots had an impact on her drive to succeed.
“With sharing the commonality of Anora and I both being Asian, and the love for bringing people together with events, Anora reminded me of myself back when I was her age,” Bachman said. “We look forward to watching her continue to grow and are honored to support her along her Mixed Roots journey.”
With meeting Wal, Bachman said it is clear how greatly involved in the community she is and her desire and joy for helping to support younger students. Bachman described Wal as “glowing with passionate” in regards to her aspirations of becoming a therapist.
“My degree is in sociology and social psychology, so Nyagam and I connected immediately,” Bachman said. “Nyagam has been very involved with the Mixed Roots Cultural Diversity group that allowed her to volunteer and become more aware about the important issues of diversity, racial and social justice — which Mixed Roots is all about.”
Bachman intends to make the Mixed Roots scholarship an annual offering at the Owatonna High School.