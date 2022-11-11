Sixth grade students filled the small gymnasium Friday at the Owatonna Middle School to celebrate veterans as part of the annual Veteran’s Day Program.

OMS Veteran's Day

Near the end of the program, several students handed flowers to the veterans who were in attendance. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)


OMS Veteran's Day

Sixth grade student Emma Hess was one of two students chosen to read their essays about their "Pledge to Our Veterans." (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
OMS Veteran's Day

Brandon Noble, a local veteran and district employee spoke to the students about his story of being a veteran and also inspired the students to be every day heroes. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments