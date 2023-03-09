Dozens of Owatonna students and their families flocked to the Owatonna Arts Center Wednesday evening to get a first look at the annual Student Art Exhibition, celebrating National Youth Art Month. 

Student Art Exhibition

Not only were students excited to show off their own creations to their family and friends, they also had the opportunity to look at the works of their classmates and other students throughout the district. Several commented on the sculptures and drawings saying they want to create something similar for the next show. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Student Art Exhibition

More than 100 pieces of art from children in all grades and schools in the Owatonna district are on display at the Owatonna Arts Center. The pieces include sculptures, drawings, paintings, textiles and more. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Student Art Exhibition

The Student Art Exhibition is an annual community favorite at the Arts Center. Silvan Durben said the tradition of featuring student art has been around for decades to celebrate National Youth Art month. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Student Art Exhibition

(Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Student Art Exhibition

(Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Student Art Exhibition

Families of art students across the district attended the opening reception of the K-12 student art exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center Wednesday. The exhibit will be open to the public for viewing throughout the month of March. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments