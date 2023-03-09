...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Steele County.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact travel this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Families of art students across the district attended the opening reception of the K-12 student art exhibition at the Owatonna Arts Center Wednesday. The exhibit will be open to the public for viewing throughout the month of March. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Not only were students excited to show off their own creations to their family and friends, they also had the opportunity to look at the works of their classmates and other students throughout the district. Several commented on the sculptures and drawings saying they want to create something similar for the next show. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
More than 100 pieces of art from children in all grades and schools in the Owatonna district are on display at the Owatonna Arts Center. The pieces include sculptures, drawings, paintings, textiles and more. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
The Student Art Exhibition is an annual community favorite at the Arts Center. Silvan Durben said the tradition of featuring student art has been around for decades to celebrate National Youth Art month. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Dozens of Owatonna students and their families flocked to the Owatonna Arts Center Wednesday evening to get a first look at the annual Student Art Exhibition, celebrating National Youth Art Month.
The main and east galleries at the Arts Center are lined wall to wall with the works of more than 100 students in grades K-12.
Artistic Director Silvan Durben said this is one of the annual events at the gallery he looks forward to each year because the students show amazing creations that display talent and dedication.
"The arts are so important for the kids," he said. "Not only do they get the freedom to show their own creativity, but they also have to work on problem solving, observation and putting it all together to create."
Bridget Johnson, art teacher at Washington Elementary School, was more than excited to show off what her students created, but also to see all of the work by the others. She even recognized a few names from older students who had been in her class previously.
"There's really a lot of great art here and so many talented kids," she said. "It definitely makes you proud to look around and see how many kids get excited to create."
The exhibit contains everything from construction paper collages, paintings and pencil drawings to sculptures and hyperrealism.
"This is such a great way to celebrate the art we teach in Owatonna," Johnson said. "I think if a lot of these kids stick with it and keep honing their talents and continue to explore, they can really go far with their art. I think as an art teacher, your biggest hope is that your students find a love to create and continue to do so for their whole lives."
Seventh and eighth grade students have a small sculpture display, including a project they worked on in "reinterpreting written word in 3D"
Harley Meillier's sculpture shows her interpretation of the phrase "don't spill the beans," where she used clay to create a depiction of people attempting to not spill a giant vat of beans.
Durben said art teachers throughout the district spent several days assembling the exhibition and he was pleased to see so many people turn out for the opening reception.
"I think the community and especially the families look forward to this exhibition every year," he said. "It's fun and rewarding for the parents to see their children's hard work displayed for everyone to see."