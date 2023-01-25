The goal of many educators is to prepare their students for life beyond school, and this is especially true for three educators in the STRIDE program at the Owatonna High School. 

STRIDE coffee

Students in the STRIDE program at the Owatonna High School embarked on a new business venture by creating a coffee cart accessible for high school staff. They were involved in the process from the ground up and are excited to expand their services at the new high school next year. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)


STRIDE coffee

Social Worker Casie Devos (left) was one of the first customers in line for the debut of the STRIDE coffee cart. The students were excited to gain experience in a workforce setting. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

Reach Reporter Emily Kahnke at 507-444-2376. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments