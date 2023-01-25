The goal of many educators is to prepare their students for life beyond school, and this is especially true for three educators in the STRIDE program at the Owatonna High School.
Special Education Teachers Marilyn Olson, Kerry Much and Michele Ulferts applied for a grant through the 761 Foundation to start a non-profit organization to create business and life experience opportunities for their students.
STRIDE is a program for students who have developmental and cognitive delays of varying degrees, Ulferts said, and there is a wide variety of students in the programs in grades 9 through 12.
After months of research, planning and work, the STRIDE students opened a coffee cart and call themselves the Husky Pride Brew Crew which is an entity within the OHS Husky Pride Enterprises, the non-profit that was created from the grant.
"We follow different groups on Facebook that have great ideas for functional transition skills that will help prepare students for what is beyond high school," Much said. "We'd see different posts and thought it was something we could start as a business within the school to give them experience before they either continue on with their education or enter the workforce."
The team said with all of their activities, they strive to give the students "real world" experience and learning opportunities which is why the kids have been involved in every step of the process of getting the business off the ground from working with Central Park Coffee to make a deal to applying and interviewing to work on the cart during Compass days.
"They're very proud and take pride in helping," Ulferts said. "They designed how the cart would look and they help with inventory and balancing the budget and they also designed the aprons they wear."
While the coffee cart is only available for staff due to nutrition restrictions and so forth for students, the team said the select staff who came to the cart on the first day were excited to grab a coffee from the students and many of them left change in the tip jar.
"Now we get to decide as a group what we will do with the tip money," Much said. "We are all so proud of them and how they were responsible from this process, everything has been done completely by them with our guidance."
The team hopes that with the move to the new high school campus next year, this will allow the students in STRIDE even more opportunities to expand their business ideas and gain more hands-on experience and being a more prominent part of the community.
"Once the students arrive as freshmen, we have four years to prepare them to enter the adult world," Olson said. "We want to give them the confidence and skills for those entry level positions outside of school, especially if they're going to live on their own."
The students are also responsible for operating the concession stand at some of the home sporting events, Much said. They are responsible for doing any shopping, taking inventory and adding supplies as needed and finally they will do the budgeting to figure out what was spent and how much money they made.
"It's amazing because most of them are not very outgoing, but being in charge of the coffee cart and being in that role they have really opened up," Ulferts said. "They're carrying on conversations when they ordinarily wouldn't and they sort of became a different person and it was great to see."