First approved in June, the stop signs from North Elm Avenue are about to be pulled following the completion of the downtown streetscape project.
The Owatonna City Council approved in June a change to the intersection traffic controls at North Elm Avenue and Vine Street East, plus North Elm Avenue and Pearl Street East, from all-way stops to two-way stops, removing stop signs from Elm and allowing traffic to move on that roadway freely.
The Public Works Department shared with the council at the time that the intersections were first looked at for a change “some time ago,” but it had never been acted on. The data used to make the decision was from pre-2020, so the streetscape project along the 100-300 blocks of N. Cedar Avenue did not influence the decision.
Elm/Vine evaluation
According to the 2019 traffic count for both Elm and Vine, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s data showed Elm to have an average daily traffic count of 3,050 vehicles, while Vine had 2,000 heading west and 1,000 vehicles heading east daily. Peak hour for the intersection is determined to be 4-5 p.m., and Elm averages roughly 235 vehicles per hour from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the peak period.
In reference to the Minnesota Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, or MN MUTCD, the combined vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle volume entering the intersection from the minor street needs to average at least 200 units per hour, with an average delay of at least 30 seconds per vehicle, in order for the intersection to need a multi-way stop. Vine averaged 106 vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles per hour during the traffic study period.
An additional observation was conducted on July 29, 2020, which found 2,862 vehicles entered from the Elm legs, and 1,280 vehicles entered from Vine.
Elm/Pearl evaluation
According to the 2019 traffic count for both Elm and Pearl, MnDOT’s data showed Elm to have an average daily traffic count of 3,050 vehicles, while Vine had 1,100 heading west and 700 vehicles heading east daily. Peak hour for the intersection was found to be 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
In reference to the MN MUTCD standards previously mentioned, Pearl averaged 85 vehicles, pedestrians and bicycles per hour during the traffic study period. Additionally, Elm averaged only 220 vehicles, while MN MUTCD standards state the major street should average at least 300 vehicles per hour to qualify for an all-way stop.
The intersection evaluation also showed there has been no reported crashes within the last year at the intersection of Elm and Pearl, and only a total of two crashes have been reported at the intersection within the last three calendar years.
Reminder to drive safe
Asst. City Engineer Sean Murphy said during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that signs have already gone up to alert the public of the changes coming to the intersections, and those signs will remain up for “quite some time” to help get motorists accustomed to the new flow of traffic.
Councilors Doug Voss, Nathan Dotson and Dave Burbank made closing statements during the meeting to remind the community to pay close attention in the downtown area to the changes.