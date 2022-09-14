An Owatonna man is facing a felony theft charge after he allegedly stole a woman’s car and drove it to Fargo, North Dakota.
Noah Andrew Barner, 19, was charged by summons Tuesday in Steele County District Court with felony theft of a motor vehicle. The charges stem from an incident that happened on Aug. 16.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim contacted Owatonna police to report Barner had not returned with her vehicle after she allowed him to use it for two hours. The victim said she reportedly called Barner 30 times and he would not answer the phone. She allegedly told Barner not to leave Owatonna.
Court records show Cars-N-Credit, which had a tracker on the victim’s vehicle, told police the vehicle as in Fargo.
Barner was arrested later that day during a traffic stop as a passenger of the vehicle after it was reported stolen, according to the report. He was arrested by the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office for theft of a motor vehicle, fifth-degree drug possession, driving after suspension, duty to drive with due care, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property, according to court documents. He was formally charged with receiving stolen property and two counts of fifth-degree drug possession.
Barner’s first court appearance in Steele County is scheduled for Oct. 6.
