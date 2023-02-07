An Owatonna man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly was located in Ellendale with a vehicle stolen out of Minneapolis.
Jesse James Adams, 39, was charged Friday in Steele County District Court with theft of a motor vehicle, a felony. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for giving a peace office a false name. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Feb. 1.
According to the criminal complaint, a sergeant with the Steele County Sheriff’s Office was at Casey’s General Store in Ellendale just after 10 p.m. when he observed a male and a female in the parking lot, putting gas in a vehicle. The sergeant ran a routine registration check on the vehicle, which reportedly came back as stolen out of Minneapolis on Jan. 31.
When the sergeant spoke with the male suspect, later identified as Adams, he allegedly was provided with a different name and told the truck belonged to a friend who “lived down the road.” According to the report, when Adams was told he was being detained because the vehicle came back as stolen, he told the sergeant he would take him to the friend’s house.
The sergeant spoke with the female suspect — identified as Jacquilyn Ann Carter, 32, of Eureka, California — regarding the vehicle. Carter allegedly told him she and Adams were on their way to California for a funeral and they met a man at Walmart in Owatonna who said they could take his truck.
Minneapolis police confirmed the vehicle in Ellendale was the one reported stolen earlier in the week.
According to court documents, Carter had an active warrant out of California.
When Adams was placed in the squad car, he reportedly gave law enforcement his real name, stating he lied to protect Carter. Both parties were detained and transported to the county jail.
At the Steele County Detention Center, intake located 15 packets of Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film in Carter’s purse that were unopened and said “Rx Only” on the bottom, according to the report. Court records show there was no Rx information on the packages, with no doctor or patient’s names. A glass pipe that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine was also reportedly located in the purse.
A deputy made contact with the Ellendale resident Adams claimed to know, who reportedly told law enforcement he met with the two suspects at Harbor Freight in Owatonna and said he could help them find a spark plug for their truck. The Ellendale resident said the two allegedly started a fire inside the truck while they were on his property and he asked them to leave.
Carter has been charged separately with felony drug possession, as well as a petty misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia in relation to this incident. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16.
Adams has no prior criminal history in Minnesota. His next court appearance is also scheduled for Feb. 16.