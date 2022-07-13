Throughout the years, Sterling Home has been a store known for it’s decor, friendly staff and welcoming atmosphere in various locations throughout Owatonna. The downtown location will be their last home, however, as the store is permanently closing its doors next month.
It was announced last week via social media that the store currently located in downtown Owatonna will be closing its doors Friday, Aug. 26. According to a Facebook post, the trials and tribulations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, construction projects and more were obstacles the store was simply unable to overcome.
For decades the store found its home in the Cedar Mall before moving to Hoffman Drive in 2007, where it operated as a gift store, pharmacy and gas station. After Kwik Trip purchased the location, the home decor store opened downtown in the former Perfect Day Cakes bakery location in November 2019.
“We’re heartbroken,” said Hellen Mrozek, assistant manager of Sterling Home. “It was a shock for us.”
Mrozek started her journey with the store while it was still in the Hoffman location. She said she was sad then when the store closed, but once she knew it was reopening downtown she immediately applied and has been the assistant manager ever since.
“I was always an avid shopper here, so it was just a joy to work here as well,” Mrozek said. “The emotions really arise. We all love the store and so do our customers, so it’s really sad to see it go.”
Lori Abbe started working at the store part-time in March of this year. Although she has only briefly been employed, she said the store became like a second home.
“I love working here,” she said. “It wasn’t even work for me, it’s been something I just love to do.”
As the self-described community outreach person, Abbe said she was brokenhearted to learn the store would be closing when the community is “finally thriving” after the hardships many businesses had throughout the pandemic.
“A lot of businesses didn’t make it through the pandemic and the economy, but we were hopeful with things getting back to normal that we would be in the clear,” Abbe said.
This is not the first downtown Owatonna business that has made the decision to close due to the pandemic. In April 2021, Kristi’s Clothing, a women’s apparel store, at 301 North Cedar Avenue permanently closed up shop after 24 years in business. Owner Kristi Larson stated the financial hit during the height of the pandemic was too much for the store to overcome.
Prior to Larson’s announcement, Spurgy’s Bar and Grill in Hope announced they would not be reopening last year due to the pandemic, but declined further public comment with the media. Party Plus Crafts in downtown Owatonna also closed in July 2020, but cited retirement as the primary reason for the owner’s decision.
Lisa Cochran, MainStreet Director for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said the news of Sterling Home closing by the end of the summer came as a shock to everyone.
“It’s sad, we were so happy when they moved downtown and the space was gorgeous and perfect for them. Their product made it all the better — it was a great addition to downtown,” she said. “Once they added the home decorating aspect, it filled a niche that wasn’t filled before. It was great to have them and we are shocked to hear they were closing. It was a shock to all of us.”
As for the space, Cochran said the “wheels are turning” in regards to what will happen once Sterling moves out.
“The owner of Nick’s Pizza owns the building, so he will be involved in what happens,” she said. “But we will definitely help to fill it. It’s a great space, especially now that the 300 block is completed with construction and we as the chamber are driving people down there during events. It’s a great spot to have a business and it’s perfectly set up for retail, so I guess we will see what happens.”
President of Sterling Drug Sam Ewing could not be reached for comment.
The store has changed its hours and will be closing the doors on Friday, Aug. 26. Everything in the store will be 40% off until closing.