As part of the Stepping Up promotional effort, Steele County donated 50 pairs of Skechers soy-based GO shoes to Benedictine Living Center – Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of MSR&PC)

From farm to frontline, the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) is taking another giant leap forward to highlight environmentally friendly investments from the soybean checkoff. Steele County soybean farmers, in partnership with MSR&PC, which directs the state’s soybean checkoff resources, are launching the Stepping Up campaign to amplify farmer profitability and promote the value-added uses of the “miracle bean” while making community connections.

