A local area individual and organization were recognized at this year’s Steele-Waseca Drug Court Appreciation Picnic.
The 2022 picnic, the first time the event has been held since 2019 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, honored David Wright, of Wright and Associates, LLC. in Waseca, and the Fountain Center, of Owatonna, for their work in helping the drug court during the pandemic.
“This is the first time in three years we’ve held this event, so we had three years of thank yous to take into account,” said Drug Court Coordinator Nicole Grams, kicking off the award ceremony.
The Steele-Waseca Drug Court was established in 2014, and according to Grams, aims to help those who are in a high risk position to commit a crime due to an addiction-related issue.
“We provide … treatment, mental health programs and structure,” Grams said, clarifying that by structure she meant things such as drug testing and probation programs. “What it’s shown is that over time it reduces the risk of crime and helps graduates get back on the path to recovery. … Not just through not using drugs or alcohol, but through rebuilding relationships with family, gaining meaningful employment and recovering things like your driver’s license.”
During the award ceremony, Judge Carol Hanks presented the awards and described each recipient's work. For Wright, it was the fact he continued to supply his services to the drug court free of charge during the pandemic. To Wright, the court’s work was just an extension of his own.
“It fits in with the philosophy that I believe in,” said Wright, adding that the subject of criminal forensic medicine has been at the center of his career since he began psychotherapy 38 years ago. “When this program was started just shy of 10 years ago, I was asked to be a partner, working as a consultant and providing mental health assistance.”
Wright got into psychotherapy private practice three years ago, specializing in mood and anxiety disorders and substance abuse problems. Wright said, in that time, he’s worked with veterans and cognitive behavioral therapy, along with employee assistance programs and general counseling and therapy.
The other recipient of the recognition award at the picnic Wednesday was Fountain Centers, of Owatonna, which took the reins as a local treatment program during the pandemic.
“Fountain Centers really stepped up, not only once, but twice during the pandemic to provide services for chemical dependency treatment when House of Hope had to pull out,” Hanks said. “You guys have been amazing, and I cannot thank you enough for picking up the pieces of the program and running with it.”
The recognition picnic was attended by local judges, members of the drug court, local law enforcement and also current and prospective graduates from the drug court program. The Steele-Waseca Drug Court will be hosting its next graduation ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Waseca County Courthouse.