With an unusual year for elections, Steele County Auditor Laura Ihrke said she was still pleased to see the number of voters who made it to the polls Tuesday for the special election primary.
"We had a 9.34% turnout, which is good," Ihrke said. "I was hoping that we would have at least 10% turnout, and was wondering if we would make that as it seemed to be slow turnout to the polls."
The primary was to help narrow down the candidate pool in the race to fill Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, a seat currently empty following the death of U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn in February. A total of 20 people filed to fill the seat, eight of which were Democrats and 10 Republicans. There was also one candidate from the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party and one candidate form the Legal Marijuana Now party.
In Steele County, both the GOP and the DFL trends aligned with that of the state. Republican candidate Brad Finstad received 778 local votes, or 45% of the GOP votes. Democrat candidate Jeff Ettinger received 409 votes, or 63%.
Statewide, Finstad captured 38% of the Republican votes in the amount of 13,695. According to his campaign website, Finstad — who is from New Ulm and is a former state representative — is a "conservative fighter running for Congress to fire Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House and put the brakes on the out-of-control Biden/Pelosi agenda that is fueling inflation and hurting Southern Minnesota families."
“I will work to slash inflation, get control of the border, restore American energy independence, and put our families first,” Finstad said in a statement. “Our district should not become a rubber stamp for the radical Democrat agenda that keeps kids out of classrooms, shuts small businesses down, and forces strict mandates on everyone but themselves."
Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel Foods in Austin, captured 64% — or 12,130 — of the statewide DFL vote. According to his campaign website, Ettinger is "not a politician" and has never run for office before, but he is "in this race now to address the problems that politicians seem unable or unwilling to fix."
“We’re very excited. It’s really an honor to have the trust of the voters in the district,” Ettinger said after cruising to an easy victor Tuesday night. “I’m ready for the next stage of the race. I intend to offer the district a non-politician’s alternative — someone who will be inclusive and respectful in representing the district.”
Ten local voters cast a ballot in support of Haroun McClellan with the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party, and 14 for Richard B. Reisdorf with Legal Marijuana Now.
The voters will return to the polls on Aug. 9 to determine who will fill the remainder of Hagedorn's term, which expires in January. Ihrke said she is hopeful to see the same voter turnout in Steele County in the special election that was seen in the special primary, if not more.
The Aug. 9 special general election, however, coincides with Minnesota's statewide primary the same day.
The winner of the special general election presumably will also win the district’s regular primary that same day. That should give him an advantage heading into the November general election, which will determine who holds the seat in the next Congress.