Were it not for the brave and their families, there would be no lande of the free.
Those words read across the banner stretched in front of the crowd as local leaders in Steele County's veterans community spent Monday morning honoring and recognizing those who have served and are no longer here today.
"Look down with favor and understanding on the hearts of those gathered here to pay respects to veterans who have departed," said Gene Kispert, the Owatonna American Legion Post Chaplain as he gave the invocation for the annual Memorial Day program inside the Four Seasons Centre.
Though the parade scheduled for earlier in the morning had to be canceled due to inclement weather, people still gathered to pay their respects to fallen veterans. The Owatonna High School Concert Band, directed by Peter Guenther, played several patriotic songs throughout the program, and the Just Friends vocal group performed a medley of iconic songs.
Two local winners of the "Voice of Democracy" essay contest spoke read their work to the crowd, with the theme as "America: where do we go from here?"
"It is a question that has been asked for generations, one that was pondered in 1620 when the pilgrims first stepped foot onto Plymouth Rock; it was a question in 1776 when America became a country; it passed between the lips of soldiers in 1918 at the end of World War I and again in 1939 with the start of World War II; people screamed it in the streets on 9/11 and world leaders debated the same question rubbing furrowed brows behind computer screens in 2020," said OHS senior Lileigh Nguyen. "It is a question that has been asked for centuries, and it is a question we asked ourselves again today … The answer is simple: we, like all of those before us, must move forward."
Nguyen went on to discuss what "forward" looks like in such an unprecedented times, from public health issues to human rights matters. She added, however, that America is dedicated as a whole to progress.
Elijah Leon, sophomore at OHS, expressed with his essay that the country should look to both its past and present to determine the trajectory of its future. Looking back at the 1918 influenza pandemic, the Great Depression and WWII. Leon reminded the crowd, however, that America was founded by a group of individuals wanting to try something new — democracy — and with that spirit, the American people should still be open to trying something new.
"From history, [the future] looks grand in the coming decade, but it will eventually fall apart, as we are already starting to see: America's beliefs are being challenged, and that is a constant from which we always seem to recover," Leon. "So, we can take the clear route and walk to a singly certain, but comfortable fate. Or — we can challenge history's cycle, expand on an even greater vision, create a better and novel future."
After hearing about America's future from Steele County's promising youth, it was time to take a moment to remember those who had allowed us to get this far.
The ceremonial wreath was placed on an unmarked grave at the front of the crowd, representing all fallen veterans.
Dave Thul, the "President of the Day" during the program, read the final roll call of the nearly 100 Steele County veterans who have died since last Memorial Day. Among the names were a handful of prominent people, such as famous State Schooler Harvey Ronglien, longtime director of the Steele County Free Fair Dick Reinhardt, and Susan Petersburg, the late wife of State Rep. John Petersburg.
Following the reading of the names of the fallen, the Color Guard performed the traditional three rifle volleys as a final salute, sending a shock wave throughout the arena that transformed into the solemn melody of Taps.