If this week proved anything, it is that Mother Nature can turn on a dime, presenting unexpected dangers at any moment.
On the same day of an intense storm that brought hail and winds strong enough to topple power lines and semis in the area, Steele County also received their official StormReady certification — becoming one of 17 counties in the state to receive the designation. StormReady is a voluntary program through the National Weather Service that recognizes communities with appropriate emergency preparedness infrastructure.
Bill Borghoff, the senior meteorologist with the Twin Cities National Weather Service and StormReady team lead, presented the StormReady certification during the Tuesday meeting of the Steele County Board of Commissioners to Kristen Sailer, the emergency management director for the county.
“[StormReady] works with counties, cities and other communities to develop and implement best practices so they can be better prepared for storms,” Borghoff said. “Steele County Emergency Management does a fantastic job — we are very pleased to share a close relationship with you to help strengthen these lanes of preparedness throughout the county for years to come.”
Borghoff acknowledged that Steele County has seen “its fair share” of severe storms over the years, indicating that the storm brewing outside during the meeting could have potentially been included among them. He also praised the success of the SKYWARN Network as the reason Steele County has been able to achieve this certification.
“Without [SKYWARN spotters’] very timely reports, we certainly aren’t able to do our job as well as we do,” Borghoff said. “We want to thank you for all of those reports that come in — we made need them later this evening.”
SKYWARN is an “organization of enthusiasts” that is a part of Steele County Emergency Management and promotes a cooperative effort between the National Weather Service and communities. The Steele County SKYWARN volunteers — of which there are more than 100 in the county — have interest in weather spotting, and spotters are trained to safely report weather conditions.
Sailer thanked the volunteers for helping the county get this special certification.
“In the last two years we had four activations,” Sailer said. “The SKYWARN network has worked hard identifying and pre-identifying locations throughout the county for each spotter locations. Because of that impressive network, that helped us receive this designation.”
