"It was a great fair" was the comment repeated by nearly every person remaining Monday morning on the Steele County Fairgrounds.

Katie McIntosh packs up the Advantage Cabinets Inc. booth Monday morning inside the Four Seasons Centre following the end of the 2022 Steele County Free Fair. McIntosh shared the popular opinion that fairgoers seemed "happier" this year, contributing to an overall "great fair." (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Because of all the rakes and shovels already being in use, Fair Board Director Mike Hamilton uses his feet to help spread wood chips throughout the pit in the grandstand Friday following heavy rainfall. Fair grounds crew and volunteers were able to completely clear the pit of water and mud while also covering the surface with wood chips in under an hour prior to the Joe Nichols concert. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
The crew from ABC Seamless move their life-sized display booth out of the Four Seasons Centre the day after the Steele County Free Fair came to a close. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

