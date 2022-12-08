Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that internet providers will receive nearly $100 million to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans, representing the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in state history.

Fiber optic cable

Nearly $100 million has been committed through the Border-to-Border Broadband program to help expand broadband coverage to more than 33,000 homes in Minnesota. Among those areas positively impacted by the grant program is Steele County. (File photo/southernminn.com)


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments