What some thought would only last a couple of weeks stretched to elapse three years, but it's finally over — sort of.
On Tuesday, the Steele County Board of Commissioners approved in the meeting's consent agenda to officially repeal the COVID-19 State of Emergency, a resolution that was adopted on March 18, 2020, during an emergency board meeting.
At the time, the State of Emergency was passed by both the city of Owatonna and Steele County so former emergency management director for both entities, Mike Johnson, could thoroughly evaluate the impact the pandemic would have on local services and to identify "essential function, what we have to do, what services we have to provide and who the essential personnel are." During those early month of the pandemic, the local Mayo Clinic Health System stated they anticipated a large influx of COVID-19 testing, and ultimately decided to suspend all elective care at the clinic.
Now, in large part due to the end of the COVID-19 national emergency on May 11 through the Biden Administration and the World Health Organization (WHO) announcing on May 4 that the public health emergency in correlation to COVID-19 is over, the state of emergency is formally over in Steele County.
But what does that mean for the reality of people still being at risk of contracting COVID-19?
County Human Resources Director Julie Johnson put it bluntly.
"We know [COVID] will be here forever," she said. While the state of emergency has been repealed, and the accompanying COVID-19 preparedness plan was also sunsetted as a part of the consent agenda Tuesday, Johnson recommended the county still keep their COVID-19 emergency leave policy in place for county employees through the end of the year.
The policy allows county employees to utilize paid leave during a public health emergency. This includes a person who may have a confirmed case of COVID-19 being allowed to accrue a negative balance of the equivalent of up to 10 days of paid sick leave or PTO for an absence from work due to infection or to care for a family member of their immediate family who is infected.
"This is a safety net specifically for people who do not have leave yet but need to be home recovering," Johnson said. "It is in the best interest of the county as an employer to keep all our staff safe … If we don't have any outbreaks, we can always talk about ending it sooner and can continue to evaluate this policy."
While there hasn't been a serious outbreak internally with Steele County staff in the last couple weeks, Johnson said there was a serious outbreak of cases at the Steele County Detention Center roughly six weeks ago. She said they had so many SCDC staff out with COVID that they almost had to shut down the facility.
"The point is, it is still out there," she said. "It is out in the community, so it still occurs."
Board Chair Greg Krueger said he believes the pandemic has taught everyone to be more responsible when they are feeling ill by making the decision not to come to work.
According to COVID-19 tracking data through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the COVID-19 community level in Steele County is low. In the last week recorded, April 26 to May 2, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Steele County and a 6.45% positivity rate with COVID-19 tests. The CDC shows nearly 67% of Steele County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but only 23% are updated on their boosters.