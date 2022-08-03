Night to Unite

Moments after the conclusion of a water balloon toss, laughter, smiles and chaos ensued with a water balloon fight during Ellendale's Night to Unite. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

More than 30 community block parties were held throughout Steele County Tuesday night as part of the annual Night to Unite event. 

Many families took a minute to stop and chat with two of the Steele County Sheriff's deputies who were at the Night to Unite event in Ellendale. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Sam and Isaac Reyna were thrilled to try on some firefighter gear and explore one of Ellendale's firetrucks Tuesday night during Ellendale's annual Night to Unite block party. More than 30 similar events took place throughout Steele County during the National Night Out. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Kids stood by in awe as they got their hands on fresh cotton candy made right in front of them during one of Owatonna's Night to Unite gatherings. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Oliver Miskowiec and Isaac Reyna took a couple minutes to cool off at the water fountain during Ellendale's Night to Unite. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Many of the community block parties had several activities and games for attendees to play. Ellendale residents got to use the newly installed corn hole boards in the city park. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Adults and children alike lined up at the City Park in Ellendale to play a game of water balloon toss. The winning team was able to walk away with a small trophy. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

