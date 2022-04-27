For the last seven decades, the Owatonna Arts Center has been featuring artists in their annual exhibition. After a rocky two years due to the pandemic, the Arts Center is excited to announce the opening of the 69th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition, scheduled for Sunday, May 1.
Creative Director Silvan Durben said this is one of the Arts Center’s annual events he always looks forward to. He expects up to 30 different artists to participate in this year’s exhibition.
“We have some lovely artists showing this year,” Durben said. “One artist has been showing in this exhibition for many, many years and it’s always a joy to see what all the artists submit.”
Keith Wohlenhaus is one such artist who has a unique story to tell with the main piece of art he submitted for the show. After being contacted for a commission piece involving a farmyard and four classic John Deere tractors, Wohlenhaus was more than happy to oblige.
“She sent me pictures of the tractors and I went to their farm to take some photos of the buildings and tractors,” Wohlenhaus said. “The tractors belong to their four sons, which is why that aspect was special to her. The piece was meant to be a gift for her husband, but unfortunately he died last fall before the piece was completed”
After discussing the piece, it was decided Wohlenhaus would finish the painting and make copies to give to the four sons. Wohlenhaus said this piece ended up being featured in the annual art exhibition because Durben had seen it and asked if all involved parties would be OK with the piece being shown.
Wohlenhaus said he asked the woman’s permission to show the piece, and she was more than happy to wait an additional month to have the piece in her home.
“She thought it would be neat to have the painting in the show and allow others to see the work besides just me and her family,” Wohlenhaus laughed. “I’ve been working on a couple other watercolor pieces to show in the exhibition as well.”
Traditionally, Wohlenhaus works with oil paints, but after taking inspiration from work he had seen in a cabin on the north shore, he decided to experiment with the style.
“It really opened my eyes to what could be done with watercolor,” Wohlenhaus said. “It’s really tricky to work with, but I really like the concept and feel good about it, but I need a little more experience.”
Susan Powell has been living in Owatonna for the last six years and has fallen in love with the local art community. This is her first year showing any of her work in the annual exhibit.
“I painted for a while in high school, but hadn’t really done much outside of taking some classes until I retired,” Powell said. “Now I have plenty of time to paint and I feel like God has been opening doors for me to paint more.”
Powell currently uses an upstairs studio downtown to do most of her work, and uses photographs and her memory to create her oil paintings. The work she has submitted for the exhibition includes works featuring two of her 17 grandchildren, as well as a Haitian girl named Lucy her daughter photographed while living in the country.
“My work is more impressionistic than portraiture. I like to use big strokes and lots of paint. It’s a little different than my other work of landscapes,” Powell said. “I fell in love with the picture of Lucy, who ended up being adopted out of Haiti by a Minnesota family.”
Powell said all of her grandchildren would like paintings of them, but she is unsure if she will be able to complete such a large number of them. Regardless, she said she would try.
Powell’s husband is also an avid fly fisherman, and she often tags along on his fishing trips with her paints and easel to recreate the scenes on her canvas.
“He knows the most beautiful spots to fish, so I love to go out with him and paint,” Powell said.
The 69th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition will open Sunday, May 1, during regular gallery hours. An artist’s reception will be at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 8. The exhibit will be shown through May 29 during regular gallery hours.