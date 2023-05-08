Local artists are showing off their talents throughout the month of May.
The 70th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition opened at the Owatonna Arts Center on Sunday.
The exhibition allows local artists to submit paintings, drawings and other works of art that they’ve created in the last year.
“I like to think of it as the state of the arts in Steele County,” said OAC Artistic Director Silvan Durben. “We get to see our old friends and neighbors, how they’ve grown.”
On Sunday, visitors browsed the exhibition during the opening reception, where some of the artists were also present.
One of the artists, Josephine Cora Prins, creates pieces that combine watercolor with pyrography, or wood burning.
“I really enjoy being able to mix the two and bringing in the natural elements of the wood panels,” said Cora Prins. “Some of my other pieces, you can see the knots and grains through the watercolor.”
Hailing from Northfield, Cora Prins is a professional artist who now lives in Owatonna. This was her first time contributing art to the Steele County Art Exhibition. She has multiple pieces on display in the gallery.
Durben is happy to see new faces at the exhibition every year, but he notes that other artists have participated for years, like Lonna Lysne.
Lysne enjoys taking art classes at OAC and has submitted some of the resulting pieces to the exhibition for the last five years. She says the art classes motivate her to pursue her passion for art.
“I love it, but I find unless I sign up for a class the job just doesn’t get done,” said Lysne.
Lysne’s works at the exhibition include an oil landscape painting inspired by Bob Ross and a mixed media piece that captures a life-changing experience she had in 2019. Lysne was in Bhutan on a month-long trip during the initial COVID outbreak. Her trip was thrown into further disarray when she learned that her partner, Rich, had been diagnosed with cancer. During her trip, Lysne hiked up a world-famous site known as the Tiger’s Nest and prayed for Rich, who ultimately recovered.
“It was a trip unlike anything I’d ever imagined,” said Lysne.
Lysne pasted photos and images related to her trip to a painted backdrop of the Himalayas. However, the backdrop wasn’t originally supposed to be anything. It was a leftover from one of her classes — the resemblance to the mountain range was a happy accident.
Visitors can browse the gallery and see works from local artists Lynette Yencho, Pamela L. Mikeworth, Steve Olsen, William Lange, Josephine Cora Prins, Dan Fichten, Sandy Dinse, Harvey Degen, Dee Teller, William Olson, Scott Markell, Gary Stoltz, Lonna Lysne, Tony Hass, KellyLynn Robitaille, Virginia Miller, Kayleigh Fichten, Keith Wohlenhaus, Dallas Ketchum, Ava Hess, Gale Jorgensen, Beth DeCoux and Katelyn Duncan.
The exhibition is supported by Federated Insurance, which Durben called “a long-time supporter” of the OAC’s programming, and a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council. The arts center is also currently hosting an exhibit from local photographer Trevor Gieseke, a sophomore at Owatonna High School.
“I encourage everyone to come and see the art in its original form. It’s an opportunity for the piece to speak to you. You don’t have to like it, you don’t necessarily need to totally understand it,” said Durben. “But it’s an experience that you and the art and the artist have through this thing we call art.”