Local artists are showing off their talents throughout the month of May.

Steele County Art Exhibition

The 70th Annual Steele County Art Exhibition opened at the Owatonna Arts Center on Sunday and will run until May 28. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)


Josephine Cora Prins

Josephine Cora Prins creates pieces that combine watercolor with pyrography, or wood burning. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Lonna Lysne

Lonna Lysne has multiple pieces on display in this exhibition, including this landscape inspired by Bob Ross. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Steele County Art Exhibition 2

The gallery includes works from works from local artists Lynette Yencho, Pamela L. Mikeworth, Steve Olsen, William Lange, Josephine Cora Prins, Dan Fichten, Sandy Dinse, Harvey Degen, Dee Teller, William Olson, Scott Markell, Gary Stoltz, Lonna Lysne, Tony Hass, KellyLynn Robitaille, Virginia Miller, Kayleigh Fichten, Keith Wohlenhaus, Dallas Ketchum, Ava Hess, Gale Jorgensen, Beth DeCoux, and Katelyn Duncan. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)
Steele County Art Exhibition 3

Visitors can view the gallery from 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Some of the pieces in the exhibition are available for purchase. (Josh LaFollette/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Josh LaFollette at 507-444-2376. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments