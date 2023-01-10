MN Snow

Two people walk through Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis on Wednesday, evidence of a snowy winter — and what could be the third-snowiest yet. (Ben Hovland | MPR News file)

The Twin Cities region is on track for its third snowiest winter ever, but that doesn’t mean the drought is over. The speed of the spring thaw will dictate how much of that needed moisture makes it into the ground — and slower is better.


