Despite early glitches with the state website, nearly 200,000 Minnesotans have already put in applications to receive a COVID-related bonus payment of up to $1,500.
The money is meant to support those who worked in especially high-risk environments during the pandemic – teachers, those in health care fields, food service and retail workers, to name just a few of the jobs qualified for the bonuses.
Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature approved the terms of the front-line worker pay back in April after nearly a year of debating which workers would get extra payment and how much. The state predicts up to 700,000 Minnesotans could qualify for the checks.
Like any governmental process, applying for the front-line worker pay is complicated and could be confusing. Here’s what to know:
How do I know if I’m eligible for the pandemic bonus?
The state outlined work, income and industry requirements for those who can get bonus payments:
Work requirements
You must have been employed for at least 120 hours in Minnesota in one or more front-line sectors between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021. You must have also had to work within six feet of people you weren’t living with.
Temp workers are eligible for payment if they meet all other requirements.
Minnesota residency is not part of the criteria for eligibility. (Wisconsin commuters, you’re free to apply!)
You aren’t eligible if you had the option to work remotely but chose to work in-person.
Income requirements
These rules are different for people who cared for patients or residents with COVID. The income cap for these workers is higher than for those who didn’t care for people with COVID.
You’ll need to know your adjusted gross income. That’s listed on your Minnesota tax filings on line 1 of the M1 form.
For workers who, as part of their job duties, cared directly for someone who was positive for COVID-19:
Eligibility requires an adjusted gross income for at least one of the 2020 or 2021 tax years of less than $350,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly or less than $175,000 for individuals.
For workers who didn’t care for people with COVID:
The adjusted gross income limit is $185,000 for married people filing jointly or $85,000 for individuals.
Unemployment limitations
Applicants aren’t eligible for the bonus payments if they received unemployment benefits for more than 20 weeks between March 15, 2020, and June 26, 2021.
Eligible job sectors
These are the workforces the state has identified as eligible for bonus payments:
Schools (includes state schools, charter schools, and higher education)
Health care
Emergency responders
Long-term care
Home care
Child care
Public health
Social services
Vocational rehabilitation
Temporary shelters
Hotels
Regulatory services
Courts and corrections
Food service (production, processing, preparation, sale, delivery)
Building services (maintenance, janitorial, security)
Manufacturing
Ground and air transportation services
Public transportation
Retail (sales, fulfillment, distribution, delivery)
Ineligible workers
Anyone outside of the sectors above isn’t eligible for the money, but the state also specifically noted a few examples of workers who can’t get bonuses. Those are independent contractors and sole proprietors, as well as those in construction, utilities, arts and entertainment, recreation, finance and insurance, information services, technical services, scientific services, and professional services.
Volunteers in any field are also not eligible.