Minnesota Legislature Gun Safety

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz holds up a just-signed gun control bill Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Walz signed a sweeping public safety bill into law, including two gun measures: universal background checks and a red flag-style provision allowing law enforcement to intervene when someone is at high risk of injuring themselves or others with a firearm. (Aaron Lavinsky@startribune.com/Star Tribune via AP)

 Aaron Lavinsky

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed two gun safety measures into law Friday afternoon, aligning his battleground state with others nationally that have taken steps to keep guns out of the hands of people in crisis and criminals.


