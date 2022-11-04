ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen held get-out-the-vote rallies at the state Capitol on Friday as they launched their final sprints to Election Day.


Yamaguchi reported from Tokyo. AP writers Aamer Madhani and Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments