Solar panels are seen

Solar panels gleam in the late-afternoon light at the Sylvan solar project just west of Brainerd on Dec. 7. Minnesota Power recently built the 15.2-megawatt project and two others in Hoyt Lakes and Duluth as part of its effort to increase its solar capacity. (Kirsti Marohn | MPR News)

Minnesota’s electric utilities have been moving away from burning fossil fuels toward more renewable energy sources at a rapid pace.


© 2020 Minnesota Public Radio. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments