Reclaiming Bison

FILE — Bison awaiting transfer to Native American tribes walk in a herd inside a corral at Badlands National Park, on Oct. 13, 2022, near Wall, S.D. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday is expected to announce a secretarial order that’s meant to help more tribes establish bison herds, along with $25 million in federal spending for such efforts. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown,File)

 Matthew Brown

DENVER (AP) — U.S. officials will work to restore more large bison herds to Native American lands under a Friday order from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that calls for the government to tap into Indigenous knowledge in its efforts to conserve the burly animals that are an icon of the American West.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments