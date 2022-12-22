Economy GDP

Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in the Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. On Thursday the Commerce Department issues its third and final estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the second quarter of 2022. By Matt Ott.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

 Gene J. Puskar

WASHINGTON — Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth.


