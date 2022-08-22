Russia Ukraine War Half A Year Photo Gallery

FILE — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

 Evgeniy Maloletka

Under threat of Russian attacks in a war that stopped all soccer in Ukraine in February, a new league season starts Tuesday in Kyiv with the goal of restoring some sense of normal life.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments