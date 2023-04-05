US Russia Journalist

FILE — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the Lefortovsky court to a bus, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 30, 2023. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken repeated his call for Russia to immediately release Gershkovich on Wednesday at NATO headquarters following two days of talks among the alliance’s foreign ministers. Russia accuses Gershkovich of espionage, a claim Americans deny. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

 Alexander Zemlianichenko

BRUSSELS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday he has “no doubt” that Russia has wrongfully detained an American reporter for The Wall Street Journal who was arrested last week on spying allegations.


