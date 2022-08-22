Twin Metals Mine

FILE — In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals, center, that Twin Metals Minnesota LLC, hopes to mine near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. On Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, Twin Metals sued the Biden administration to seek the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)

 Steve Karnowski

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota sued the Biden administration Monday to seek the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project.

