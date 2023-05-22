...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
FILE — In this photo provided by the Montana Governor’s Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law banning TikTok in the state, May 17, 2023, in Helena, Mont. TikTok, Inc., filed a lawsuit Monday, May 22, 2023, seeking to overturn Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and is based on “unfounded speculation” that the Chinese government could access users’ data. (Garrett Turner/Montana Governor’s Office via AP, File)
FILE — Adam Botkin a football TikTok influencer, records a video for a post at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont., on May 1, 2023. Botkin, a former walk-on place kicker and punter for the Montana Grizzlies, gained notoriety on the social media platform after videos of him performing kicking tricks went viral. TikTok, Inc., filed a lawsuit Monday, May 22, 2023, seeking to overturn Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and is based on “unfounded speculation” that the Chinese government could access users’ data. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino, File)
Garrett Turner
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Social media company TikTok Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to overturn Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on the video sharing app, arguing the law is an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and is based on “unfounded speculation” that the Chinese government could access users’ data.
The lawsuit by TikTok itself follows one filed last week by five content creators who made the same arguments, including that the state of Montana has no authority to take action on matters of national security. Both lawsuits were filed in federal court in Missoula.
Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill Wednesday and the content creators’ lawsuit was filed hours later. The law is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1.
TikTok has not shared and would not share U.S. user data with the Chinese government and has taken measures to protect the privacy and security of its users, including storing all U.S. user data in the United States, the company states in its complaint.
Some lawmakers, the FBI and officials at other agencies are concerned that the video-sharing app, owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance, could be used to allow the Chinese government to access information on U.S. citizens or push pro-Beijing misinformation that could influence the public.
Chinese law compels Chinese companies to share data with the government for whatever purposes it deems to involve national security. TikTok says this has never happened.
“TikTok is spying on Americans. Period,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, whose office drafted the bill, told a legislative committee in March. Knudsen’s office has said they expected lawsuits and were prepared to defend the new law.
The federal government and about half the U.S. states, including Montana, have banned TikTok from government-owned devices.
Montana’s new law prohibits downloads of TikTok in the state. It would fine any “entity” — an app store or TikTok — $10,000 per day for each time someone “is offered the ability” to access the social media platform or download the app. The penalties would not apply to users.