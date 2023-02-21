Each year on February 28, Rare Disease Day is observed across the world to raise awareness for quality healthcare, equitable social opportunities and access to diagnosis for those with rare diseases. The day aims to generate discussion for people affected by rare diseases as well as the healthcare systems that serve them, advocating for change and awareness for all affected.


