Supreme Court Immigration

An immigrant considered a threat to public safety and national security waits to be processed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the ICE Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles in June. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with a politically tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments