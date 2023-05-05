Supreme Court Glossip

FILE — This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Richard Glossip on Feb. 19, 2021. The Supreme Court on Friday, May 5, 2023, blocked Oklahoma from executing Glossip after the state’s attorney general agreed his life should be spared. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday blocked Oklahoma from executing death row inmate Richard Glossip for his role in a 1997 murder-for-hire after the state’s attorney general agreed Glossip’s life should be spared.


